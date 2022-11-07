Christmas Movie Podcast Minus the Christmas Movies: 'Anna and the Apocalypse' and 'Weird'
The Big Lead Big Stream Holiday Podtacular is off to an off-beat and on-tune start with 2017's Anna and the Apocalypse. Plus the debut of the Hallmark movie title guessing game and some thoughts on Weird Al Yankovich after his great biopic hit Roku Channel over the weekend.
Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster of The Big Lead discuss whether Anna is a holiday movie, a zombie movie or just another high school musical. Or maybe it's all those things! After that they read some Hallmark Countdown to Christmas synopsis to guess the title. Finally, it's time for an honest and serious discussion of the high-profile new music biopic, Weird.
We shall return later this week to break down the new Netflix Christmas movie with Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas. And maybe something else too! Who knows! Happy holidays!