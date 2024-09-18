America's top tennis player parts ways with coach after rough summer
By Joe Lago
Coaching in tennis is much different than other sports. Coaches sometimes pull double duty at major tournaments as TV analysts, providing insights on broadcasts when they aren't mentoring players before and during matches.
Brad Gilbert's dual role as ESPN analyst and Coco Gauff's coach created a very awkward on-air moment after Gauff suffered another earlier-than-expected Grand Slam exit at the U.S. Open. He returned to ESPN's studio set, where fellow analyst Rennae Stubbs proceeded to call out the technical flaws in Gauff's problematic serve.
RELATED: A 'Different' Taylor Fritz Just Might End American Men's Tennis Major Title Drought
Gilbert took the criticism well. He even shared further insight. "It’s funny because we go to the practice courts and it’s fine," he said. "It hasn’t been a problem but all of a sudden ..."
Gilbert probably knew Gauff's defeat against fellow American Emma Navarro would be the last time he coached the 2023 U.S. Open champion. On Wednesday, Gilbert and Gauff took to social media to announce that they were parting ways as coach and pupil.
Gilbert wrote on X to thank Gauff and her team "for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort."
"Your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead," he added.
Gauff tweeted her thanks to Gilbert, adding "We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!"
Gauff's 2024 can be classified as a disappointment, at least when it comes to her results in majors.
The 20-year-old lost in the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open and reached a career-best No. 2 world ranking in June. However, she was eliminated by Navarro in the next two Grand Slams, getting bounced in the round of 16 at Wimbledon and in the fourth round at last month's U.S. Open.
Gauff's tough summer sent her sliding to No. 6 in the latest WTA Tour rankings. She's still the highest-ranked American, male or female. Taylor Fritz, coming off his Wimbledon runner-up finish, is the world's No. 7 player on the ATP Tour.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL/FANTASY: Carson Steele is fantasy football’s latest savior
MLB: Stephen Vogt locks up AL Manager of the Year with emotional postgame remarks
GOLF: Bryson DeChambeau makes wild claim about Chicago course
ROUNDUP: The Roundup is back!