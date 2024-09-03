A 'Different' Taylor Fritz Just Might End American Men's Tennis Major Title Drought
By Joe Lago
While the legendary trio of all-time greats Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated men's tennis, the misery of Americans in the sport's four major tournaments persisted. No U.S. male has won a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick in 2003.
Taylor Fritz might finally be the one to end America's major title drought.
On Tuesday at the U.S. Open, the 12th-seeded Fritz enjoyed a personal breakthrough by reaching his first-ever major semifinal with a 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) victory over fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev.
The 26-year-old Fritz had lost in his last four quarterfinal matches at Grand Slam events. After beating Zverev, a 2020 U.S. Open finalist, Fritz credited a new mindset for being able to push through to a major semi for the first time.
"It felt different since I won my round-of-16 match and made the quarterfinals," Fritz told ESPN. "I think all the other times I did it I was much happier to make the quarterfinals. I think this time I feel like I've been in the quarterfinals enough. I'm not even close to being happy with it anymore."
Fritz's streak of major quarterfinal setbacks began with a 2022 U.S. Open loss to Rafael Nadal. He fell to Novak Djokovic in last year's U.S. Open and again in this year's Australian Open. At Wimbledon in July, he was beaten in the quarters by Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.
The U.S. could have two Americans in the semifinals if Frances Tiafoe defeats Grigor Dimitrov in Tuesday's evening session. However, Tiafoe would face Fritz next. At least an American male would be guaranteed a spot in Sunday's final.
The last time two American men played in a Grand Slam semifinal was in 2005, when Andre Agassi beat Robby Ginepri in five sets.
"I know the crowd really wants to see me and Frances, so we can get an American into the final.," said Fritz, who's ranked 12th in the world. "That could be crazy."
"We have some guys," he said of U.S. men's tennis depth that includes two other top-20 players in Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul. "It's some exciting times."