AL Wild Card winners break all trends with shocking series victories
By Tyler Reed
The MLB Postseason has started with an absolute bang. The Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals didn't listen to the outside noise, as the teams went on the road and took down heavy favorites in the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. It was a night that fans of the two teams will never forget.
Party in Motor City
The Detroit Tigers did the entire MLB a service by knocking the Houston Astros out of the postseason on Wednesday. In just two impressive games, the Astros walked into Minute Maid Park and made the city of Houston their own. The Tigers had a dream-like September that earned them the final playoff spot in the AL. Now, the team is dancing to the ALDS.
Look At Us
The Kansas City Royals were never supposed to be here. But guess what? The Royals don't care about what is supposed to happen. The Royals took down the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the second underdog in the AL Wild Card to stamp their ticket to the ALDS. After a 100-loss season in 2023, the Royals are now just four wins from making the ALCS.
Is there anything better than October baseball? Well, yeah, watching your favorite team create magic would be a start. Looking at you, Cincinnati Reds. But, for now, the fans of the underdogs will live vicariously through the Tigers and Royals. Let's get ready for a magical postseason.
