Sounds Like the Aaron Rodgers-Matt LaFleur Gameplan Meetings Turned Into a Whole Thing
Aaron Rodgers told his side of the story regarding this slow-moving and contentious uncoupling with the Green Bay Packers to Pat McAfee and over half a million concurrent viewers. Now it's the organization's turn to offer some alternative facts as the situation appears no closer to being resolved when the quarterback made his intentions known a few weeks ago. Which is terrible for the fractured relationship but great for content.
Yesterday Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the organization tried multiple times to have conversations with Rodgers about returning to Green Bay but they never happened. Perhaps because Rodgers affected the same approach he had with Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini and any other reporter trying to get his thoughts on the future.
Matt LaFleur will be asked questions at the big NFL hubbub today and, according to CBS Radio's Zach Gelb, could have a few things to get off his chest if so inclined. Like game-planning meetings with Rodgers that sometimes happened and sometimes resulted in LaFleur sitting there like an idiot for no one.
"I do think there's a lot that's going to come out about Rodgers' relationship with the Packers," Gelb said yesterday. "But I was told for the last few years that Rodgers and LaFleur would have gameplan meetings to give Rodgers more say. There would be multiple times when Rodgers would show up and then there would be a lot of other times where Rodgers would just leave Matt LaFleur hanging in the meeting room and LaFleur would eventually realize 'oh, he's not showing up.'"
We know a lot of about this difficult divorce because it's of great importance. There's a tremendous amount we don't know and could be titillating should involved parties choose to spill the tea. There's plenty to be further leaked on both sides to make this whole thing messier. And that would obviously be great.
Perhaps LaFleur takes the quiet and high road today. Perhaps we get some pretty juicy morsels chronicling just how broken the Packers have been over the past few years. Only, what, three more months of this?