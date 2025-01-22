Philadelphia mayor owes Eagles fans a massive apology
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles are about to play one of the biggest games in their franchise's recent history this weekend, and yet one of the city's most important figures might've just jinxed the Birds.
For the second time in the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles are going back to the NFC Championship Game, where they'll take on their division rivals Washington Commanders on Sunday. It should be all good vibes in Philly then, right?
Not necessarily, especially after Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker was caught delivering one of the weakest "Eagles" chants the city has ever witnessed. Instead of delivering the traditional "E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!" like many have become accustomed to, social media had a field day with her failed effort.
The Eagles are on the brink of capping off one of their best seasons in franchise history after winning 14 games in the regular season and now having the opportunity to host a home NFC title game before potentially making it back to the Super Bowl for the third time in eight seasons.
Now, Parker has only been the city's mayor since 2024, however, Birds fans alike certainly will be even more furious with this viral video if their team doesn't pick up a win on Sunday.
