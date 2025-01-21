Patriots set to bring back familiar face for offensive coordinator position
By Tyler Reed
The New England Patriots wasted no time in relieving first-year head coach Jerod Mayo of his duties. The franchise finished 4-13 in Mayo's lone season.
Mayo may have been a victim of the Patriots finally getting the coach they really wanted when they parted ways with Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have brought in Mike Vrabel to be the head coach, and Vrabel has wasted little time in assembling a staff.
The new Patriots head coach is going back to the voice that led this offense to some of its best years, Josh McDaniels.
McDaniels' professional heights have been as the offensive coordinator in New England. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach has been the offensive coordinator for the Patriots on two separate occasions.
McDaniels has tried his hand at being a head coach twice. His first being with the Denver Broncos, which lasted from2009-2010, and his final head coaching gig with the Raiders from 2022-2023.
Patriots fans enjoyed one of the top offenses in the league nearly every year McDaniels was leading the unit.
Of course, the team also had a quarterback named Tom Brady at the time; maybe you've heard of him. Either way, Vrabel is playing the greatest hits as he starts a new era in New England.
The Patriots front office and fanbase seem to only want members of the 2000s Patriots to lead this franchise. However, does Vrabel actually get a fair shot to lead, unlike Mayo?
