Passing on Draymond Green cost the Miami Heat a 3-peat, says NBA legend
Unlike many legendary NBA drafts, the 2012 edition didn't feature a loaded class. Anthony Davis was the outright best player in his class, and it wasn't a surprise that he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
While the likes of Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, and Andre Drummond were also present in the draft class, the Golden State Warriors actually selected the steal of the draft with the 32nd overall pick, Draymond Green.
RELATED: "All gonna get traded": Draymond Green issues concerning warning to teammates
During the Warriors' four NBA Championship runs since 2015, Green has played an instrumental role as the leader of the defense while also knocking down important shots when required.
Speaking of Green's talent, NBA legend Tim Hardaway recently spoke on how the Miami Heat passed on Green which ultimately cost them a three-peat.
"We could have won three in a row. I'm talking about LeBron, D-Wade, and Chris Bosh," Hardaway said. "I feel comfortable with you being on that team coming in and doing what you're supposed to do cuz you was the type of Heat player we should have, that we needed."
At the time, the Heat had arguably the best roster in the league with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.
Now, adding someone like Green to the mix could have made the Heat utterly unstoppable. A defender of Green's caliber could have given Miami the ideal defender to stop the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard in the 2014 NBA Finals.
Unfortunately, Pat Riley and Co. overlooked Green in the 2012 NBA Draft. Instead, they selected Arnett Moultrie with the 27th overall pick and he didn't even play a single game in a Heat jersey.
After all, Moultrie was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Justin Hamilton and first-round draft pick.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny