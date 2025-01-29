One 'MLB The Show' cover star says he won't play the game
The makers of MLB The Show announced this week the 2025 edition of the game will feature three cover athletes for the first time: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
One of the three appreciates the honor, but said "no thanks" to actually playing the popular video game.
Skenes made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the game. It's nothing personal, he insisted — he's just not much of a gamer.
"I'll probably go in, get my card, then log back out," he told Meyers. "I'm not a video game guy.
"I'm terrible, like, I don't have the finger dexterity to press the right buttons at the right time so I just don't do it."
After being selected first overall in the 2023 draft, expectations were high for Skenes. He at least met every one of them, posting a solid 3.32 ERA across 30 starts, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award, and even collecting Cy Young Award votes.
Skenes' electric fastball, which regularly touched 100 mph, quickly became one of the most feared pitches in the National League. But it was his poise and command that impressed, as he averaged just under 2.5 walks per nine innings, showcasing excellent control for a rookie.
Skenes' eye-catching 33.1 percent strikeout rate should make for fun gameplay. He dominated opposing hitters with a mix of his powerful fastball and a devastating slider.
His consistency helped anchor a Pirates rotation that, despite a few growing pains, started to show signs of promise.
While Pittsburgh finished near the bottom of the NL Central, Skenes' emergence as a frontline starter gave fans hope for a brighter future.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A’s to Vegas still far from reality, pitcher says
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heart-warming Kobe tribute
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow