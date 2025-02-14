Not Luka Doncic, but LA Lakers' 19.1 PPG scorer is the real issue, says Brian Windhorst
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has done a terrific job of transforming the team's roster heading into the NBA All-Star break.
The 17-time NBA champions have made multiple trades to bolster the roster, with the most prominent one being the addition of Luka Doncic.
Well, let's put Doncic's trade on the backburner and focus on the unexpected positive impact of the previous D'Angelo Russell trade. The Lakers parting ways with D'Lo led to Austin Reaves getting extra minutes.
RELATED: LeBron James' friend suggests Lakers trade Austin Reaves despite excellent form
Since the Russell trade, Reaves has been on a phenomenal run and his increased output is one of the biggest reasons behind the team's 32-20 record heading into the All-Star break.
While many have praised Reaves' performance, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst labeled him as an 'issue' for the Purple and Gold following the Doncic trade.
“I honestly believe that the issue is Austin Reaves,” Windhorst said. “The way the Lakers are playing now is powered by Austin Reaves. Austin has been awesome since the first of the year, he had a 45-point game last week, his first game with Luka he had 22 points. He is the guy who needs the ball in his hands. He’s been part of the LA big three this year.”
He added: "Seriously, they’re a top-five team in the West because of Austin Reaves. They’re probably going to have to diminish the ball in Austin Reaves’ hands and put it more in Luka’s hands and let Luka operate with the ball."
Once again, Doncic has played just two games in a Laker jersey and many are already overreacting to his somewhat poor showing.
Moreover, taking a shot at Reaves seems unnecessary as he has been nothing short of amazing for the Purple and Gold this season. Even during an off night vs. the Utah Jazz, he finished the game with 15 points.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bregman perfect for Boston
NFL: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/WNBA: Caitlin Clark’s independence squashed ASW Plan
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Carmelo Anthony commits to NBC studio role