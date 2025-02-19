Nike Kobe 6 Protro inspired by Los Angeles Dodgers set to release (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
The tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi still doesn't seem real.
It has been five years since a tragic helicopter crash took the lives of Kobe, Gigi, and seven others. Even in such a dark time, the Los Angeles community has been strong in remembering the lives lost.
Bryant's legacy in the game of basketball would be described as one of one. A career that will never be duplicated means that Bryant helped change the game of basketball for the better.
Even after his passing, the "Mamba Mentality" is just as strong as over. Nike's partnership with the Bryant family continues to celebrate the legacy of the Lakers legend.
On April 13th of this year, Nike will be celebrating Mamba Day, which will see the release of numerous Bryant sneakers.
One special pair will celebrate Bryant's fandom for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Take a closer look at the Kobe 6 Protro's below.
There's no way these will be on the market long. Not only do they celebrate Bryant's love for the Dodgers, but they are a celebration of Gigi's fandom as well.
Every Dodgers fan will be looking to snag a pair of these.
