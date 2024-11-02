Kevin Garnett says the Bulls must make a statue for 'people's champ'
The Chicago Bulls enjoyed their golden era during the prime of Michael Jordan. MJ led the franchise to its six rings during the 1990s. Evidently, the Bulls honored him with a bronze statue outside of the United Center, among other things.
However, after Jordan's departure, the Bulls struggled to find their next cornerstone superstar until Derrick Rose reached stardom. Pre-injury, Rose was a highlight machine and almost brought back the glory days of the franchise.
With Rose recently retiring, many believe that the former NBA star deserves to be his jersey retired by the organization. On top of that, 2008 NBA champion Kevin Garnett wants the franchise to make a statue for the youngest MVP in league history.
A D-Rose statue in Chicago and it don't have to be Mike's side," Garnett said. "... You get drafted by the Bulls - that is magical. We've never seen that. Then you win MVP?! Bro, you're the people's champ. That is the ultimate fantasy for every kid who is playing in the crate, who's playing in the alley."
As Garnett explained, D-Rose's legacy should be respected by the Bulls. Moreover, he doesn't want the organization to build it near Jordan's statue.
The former NBA star believes if the Bulls approve the proposal, Rose's potential statue unveiling could bring "four or five million" people to the streets of Chicago.
While Rose is insanely popular among fans, getting his statue may be an overcompensation. Instead, the Bulls can retire and hang his #1 jersey in the rafters.
