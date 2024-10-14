NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 6
By Tyler Reed
Another week is in the books for the 2024 NFL season. Week 6 showed as that no one is safe from a blowout, and that some coaching staffs may be on edge as we enter a new week. With one coach already given his pink slip, who's next?
Here are the NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 6.
Doug Pederson
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson took over a mess when Urban Meyer was let go halfway through his first season with the franchise. However, in the two-and-a-half seasons with Pederson, the Jaguars haven't looked that much different.
A blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 6 may have put the wheels in motion for Pederson's departure in Jacksonville.
Kevin Stefanski
The Cleveland Browns head coach was on the list last week, and nothing has changed after Week 6. Kevin Stefanski will be the fall guy in Cleveland at some point this season. Even though all of the blame shouldn't fall on his shoulders.
Zac Taylor
Zac Taylor's Cincinnati Bengals are currently in a battle with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. However, Taylor has yet to escape the hot seat, as the Bengals currently sit with a 1-4 record. A loss on Sunday night could all but seal the fate of Taylor's future with the franchise.
Dennis Allen
It doesn't feel like New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen gets the hot seat credit he deserves. In his third season as the coach in New Orleans, Allen has one winning season, as the team went 9-8 last season, and his overall record is 18-21.
Giving up 51 points in Week 6 should be enough for the front office to take a closer look at Allen's time on the sideline.
