Biggest headlines from Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
With two games remaining in Week 6 of the NFL season, the majority of the stories have been told. The week consisted of a few blowouts and a few moments that changed the trajectory of certain franchises.
Here are the biggest headlines from Week 6.
How About Them Lions?
The Detroit Lions took the Dallas Cowboys to the woodshed in their 47-9 victory. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was celebrating a birthday, but that didn't stop the Lions from turning the day into a nightmare. The Cowboys need some deep self-reflection during their bye week.
Rookie Shines Across The Pond
Chicago Bears fans got an exciting glimpse into what their future can be. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show this morning as he tossed for four touchdowns in the team's 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams' performance has fans beyond ready for his matchup with Jayden Daniels in just a few weeks.
Not The Same Old Chargers
Chargers fans were getting that all-too-familiar feeling when the Broncos continued to shrink their lead late in the game. However, it is a new era under Jim Harbaugh, and the Chargers slammed the door shut on any Sunday scaries for the fanbase. This was a massive win for the Harbaugh era.
