Patrick Mahomes x Adidas Texas Tech drop, jerseys and Mahomes gear, where to buy
Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes recently announced a partnership with iconic sports brand, Adidas. Earlier this summer, Mahomes and Adidas announced a 10-year collaboration with Mahomes' alma mater, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This past summer, six student-athletes at Texas Tech University were signed to NIL deals, just the beginning of Mahomes' NIL initiative with Adidas.
Those student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in brand marketing campaigns, including Patrick Mahomes' new apparel line dropping this Friday with Adidas. Fans can pick up Mahomes' gear starting today from Fanatics, giving them a chance to grab the latest in sports fashion and show their support for the star quarterback and Texas Tech.
Mahomes and Texas Tech teamed up on the Red Raiders new jerseys this week that were revealed on Thursday and available to fans today, here is the full Mahomes x Adidas Tech collection.
Red Raiders fans can expect to see amazing Adidas footwear, jerseys, apparel, and accessories in the upcoming drop.
This Adidas clothing line will include, Patrick Mahomes Ultrabounce Shoes Junior, Patrick Mahomes Ultraboost 5x Shoes, Premier Strategy FA24, Mahomes Track Pants, Mahomes Track Top, Texas Tech Gladiator Polo, Mens Short Sleeve Stretch Woven Jacket, and the Texas Tech Gladiator Polo.
Mahomes x Adidas Texas Tech Collection:
SHOP: Mahomes x Adidas Texas Tech Collection
This is a great collection, whether you're a Patrick Mahomes fan or a Texas Tech fan, there is something for everyone from youth to adult Mahomes x Adidias gear for the sports fan in you.
