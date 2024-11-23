Why Bill Belichick will not be the most sought-after head coach this offseason
By Tyler Reed
Not every NFL fanbase is having fun this season. Unfortunately, some are already looking ahead to the 2025 season. It's mock draft season for many, and it's also looking for a new head coach season for a few. One name has been attached to every potential opening this season, and that name is Bill Belichick.
Of course, you would want Belichick to be the next head coach for your team. Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl champion and has a name that carries more weight than any other coach who has stood on the sideline. But what if he isn't the most sought-after prize for every franchise this offseason? What if a team is looking for the next Belichick?
Another name that has been the talk of the league is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson has helped the Lions become a top-five offense this season, as the team averages 394 yards of offense per game. It's not just the statistics that have allowed Johnson to win everyone over; his playcalling abilities are among the best in the league.
Sooner or later, the game passes everyone by. Even Belichick missed the postseason in his last two seasons with the New England Patriots. Maybe it is time for new blood to get their moment. Johnson will be a head coach somewhere next season. So, who will make the move to try to have the next great innovator on their sidelines?
