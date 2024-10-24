The Big Lead

NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 8 of 2024 season

Who will be calling your favorite NFL team's game in Week 8?

By Josh Sanchez

Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady in the broadcast booth.
Fox Sports announcer Tom Brady in the broadcast booth. / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Week 8 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, October 24, with a primetime NFC showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Prime Video.

Minnesota enters the game at an impressive 5-1 with a perfect 2-0 record on the road, while the Rams have stumbled to 2-4 out of the game.

The Vikings are a slight three-point favorite.

Other primetime games in Week 8 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) and San Francisco 49ers, and the Week 8 nightcap between the New York Giants (2-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) on Monday Night Football.

Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.

Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?

A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 8 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 8 Announcer Schedule

Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Viking
The line of scrimmage between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Thursday, October 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: Amazon

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Sunday, October 27

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber

Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packer
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love celebrates as he runs off the field following the game against the Houston Texans. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: FOX

Announcers: Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals

Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Network: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Time: 4:05 p.m.
Network: FOX

Announcers: Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bill
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos

Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS 

Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Time: 8:20 p.m.
Network: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Monday, October 28

George Pickens, Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steeler
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and Russell Wilson celebrate after combining for a touchdown against the New York Jets. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: 8:15 p.m.
Network: ESPN

Announcers: Troy Aikman, Joe Buck

