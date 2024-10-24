NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Week 8 of 2024 season
By Josh Sanchez
Week 8 of the 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off on Thursday, October 24, with a primetime NFC showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Prime Video.
Minnesota enters the game at an impressive 5-1 with a perfect 2-0 record on the road, while the Rams have stumbled to 2-4 out of the game.
The Vikings are a slight three-point favorite.
MORE: NFL head coaches on the hot seat entering Week 8
Other primetime games in Week 8 are a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys (3-3) and San Francisco 49ers, and the Week 8 nightcap between the New York Giants (2-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2) on Monday Night Football.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for Week 8 of the NFL season.
NFL Week 8 Announcer Schedule
Thursday, October 24
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Network: Amazon
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit
Sunday, October 27
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber
Green Bay Packers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: FOX
Announcers: Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth
New York Jets at New England Patriots
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Network: CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Network: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Network: FOX
Announcers: Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS
Announcers: Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Time: 4:25 p.m.
Network: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Time: 8:20 p.m.
Network: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Monday, October 28
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
