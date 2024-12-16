Netflix's Christmas NFL debut is still running low on public goodwill
Netflix's foray into the NFL might very well go off without a hitch.
So far, at least, the streaming giant appears to be running low on goodwill among the U.S. media who are taking a critical view of their go-big-or-go-home approach. Nine days from now, Netflix is airing not one but two games —a Christmas Day doubleheader featuring Chiefs-Steelers in one game (1 p.m. ET) and Ravens-Texans (4:30 p.m.) in the other — on a Tuesday afternoon.
The latest skeptic? Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, who managed to sneak in some good points among two minutes of mostly feigned indignation Monday on his "Mad Dog Unleashed" show.
"We've got to make sure some dope in Pakistan can watch his football game, so that's why they're on earlier in the day, because the time difference makes it a little more conceivable. Now (Patrick) Mahomes is at 9 o'clock in Europe," Russo said.
"So if you live in Paris and you can't get enough of Patrick Mahomes, and you're dying to see him, you get a break on Christmas night," he continued. "Have your little French dinner, have your six bottles of wine, and watch Mahomes at 7 o'clock, six hour time difference. So you can watch the game there but we can't watch the game here."
Russo proceeded to criticize Netflix's lineup of studio and in-game analysts as being overly bloated, before volunteering himself to appear on the broadcast. Perhaps he would rather see that money left in the hands of a C-Suite executive in Los Gatos than with on-air talent.
While the afternoon timeslot is sure to cause more consternation among those who would rather pay attention to family, friends or food than football, a bigger issue is whether or not Netflix can address the interruptions that plagued its stream of the MikeTyson-Jake Paul fight in November.
If buffering issues make the Christmas NFL games impossible to watch, at least Russo will have an easier choice of what to do with his afternoon.
