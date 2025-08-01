NFL broadcasting legend announces cancer diagnosis
Greg Papa is a Bay Area sports broadcasting institution. The radio voice of the San Francisco 49ers since 2019 on KNBR, Papa has also called play-by-play for the Oakland Raiders (1997-2017), Golden State Warriors (1986-97), San Francisco Giants (2004-08), and Oakland Athletics (1990-2003).
Friday, the station announced Papa would step away from his daily show ("Papa & Silver") while undergoing treatment for cancer.
"As I fully focus on my treatment broadcasts and work toward a full recovery, I'm stepping away from my broadcasts but look forward to returning soon," Papa said in the release.
"The 49ers family extends our unwavering love and support to Greg Papa and his family following his recent cancer diagnosis. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the radio booth as the 'voice of the 49ers' whenever he is ready," the team said in a statement posted to its twitter Twitter/X account Friday.
Papa, 62, is among the most recognizable voices in sports broadcasting in Northern California. He is a three-time California Sportscaster of the Year Award winner (2008-09, 2012). Recognizing his versatility and institutional knowledge, KNBR announced a long-term extension with Papain 2022.
MORE: NBCUniversal considers launching sports network: reports
In 2018, Papa hosted 49ers pre- and postgame live on NBC Sports Bay Area before he was elevated to the team's radio play-by-play voice.
His brother, Gary Papa, was a sportscaster in Philadelphia from 1981 until his death from cancer in 2009.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Winners & losers of the MLB trade deadline: Sorting the best from the worst
NBA: Stephen A. Smith slams Daryl Morey for Lakers’ bubble NBA championship comments
NFL: Washington Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe responds after ESPN cuts ties with hall of fame tight end
VIRAL: Kansas City Chiefs star faces backlash after White House meeting with Donald Trump