Newly named FanDuel networks will have at least two MLB teams in 2025
As Diamond Sports Group moved closer to a resolution of its reorganization in bankruptcy court, its Major League Baseball contracts (under the Bally Sports brand) seemed to be in jeopardy.
On Oct. 2, reports emerged that only the Atlanta Braves were certain to return to a rebranded Diamond Sports network in 2025, with other teams potentially having their broadcasting deals being taken over by Major League Baseball.
The league previously stepped in to broadcast games for the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. Starting in 2025, it will do so for the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Milwaukee Brewers as well.
The fate of several other MLB teams' broadcasts are still up in the air, but it appears at least one team besides the Braves will be staying with Diamond Sports under the rebranded FanDuel Sports Network banner. That team, as revealed in court Friday morning, is the Miami Marlins.
Diamond’s “plan of reorganization currently anticipates the assumption of the Atlanta Braves’ executory contract, which we will be opposing, as well as the continued relationship with the Miami Marlins,” MLB lawyer James Bromley told The Athletic.
The Athletic also quoted a lawyer for Diamond Sports as saying the company is still negotating with other MLB teams to remain in its FanDuel Sports Network fold.
The Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels, and St. Louis Cardinals still remain in limbo. The Texas Rangers also left Diamond but are reportedly developing their own direct-to-distributor broadcast model independent of MLB.
To avoid liquidation, Diamond Sports still needs to demonstrate to the bankruptcy court that it has a viable plan for 2025 and beyond.
