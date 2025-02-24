Stephen A. Smith roasts Philadelphia 76ers in latest rant
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith has never been one to shy away from controversy. Controversy is what has made him one of the more popular characters in the sports media realm.
So, it shouldn't come as a surprise when another one of Smith's rants goes viral, and this time, Smith has one target on his mind.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season. Joel Embiid can't seem to stay healthy, while Paul George isn't playing near his all-star level from the past two seasons.
When discussing the 76ers season, Smith did not hold back his feelings. The ESPN personality went as far as to say that this season has been a joke.
“Lose. Sit Joel Embiid for the rest of the season. … Sit Paul George while you’re at it. And just be done with it and prepare for the next three years ‘cause this season is a joke," Smith belted during his rant.
The Sixers currently sit as the 12th-best team in the Eastern Conference, meaning they are not even in a position to make the play-in tournament.
Tanking for Cooper Flagg is probably out of the question unless the lottery ball bounces their way. However, the Sixers have major issues that don't look like they will be solved this season.
