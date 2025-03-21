New York Jets mock draft: Talent in the trenches
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall selection by the mock drafting community.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Cody Williams, FanSided: The debate about Campbell's true NFL position given his lack of arm length remains crucial, but he's been good enough at LSU to make me believe he's the type of player a team picks and figures that out in camp. He makes the Jets better, and that's the ultimate goal.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: The Jets sprint to turn in their draft card with the name of arguably the class' best player. Carter was the most valuable edge defender in college football in 2024, according to PFF’s wins above average metric. Carter would be a massive upgrade for the Jets, as his explosiveness and highly developed skill set should instantly translate to the NFL.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: If the Jets are going to adopt the blue-collar mentality that new head coach Aaron Glenn played with and, more recently, helped instill in Detroit, lunch-pail-carrying tough guys like Graham would make an awful lot of sense.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Armand Membou rounds out what is the makings of a tremendous offensive line in New York. With only right tackle being a need, that's where Membou spent three seasons as a starter.
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Membou slides in at right tackle for the Jets. His size, physicality and athleticism would make him a great fit.
Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
Michael Peterson, SB Nation: The production wasn’t there for Stewart in 2024 (1.5 sacks), but his athletic testing was comparable to that of Myles Garrett when he came out of the same program. New York already has both Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald, but every good to great defense needs at least three impactful edge rushers to make sure they’re always getting after the quarterback at a high level each and every week.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: At Penn State, Warren lined up in just about every imaginable formation, and he produced from all of them. He's special with the ball in his hands, accumulating 700 of his 1,233 yards last season after the catch. He would be a reliable safety valve over the middle, a seam stretcher and a red zone target for Fields.
