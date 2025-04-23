New York Jets mock draft: The final first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. The final NFL Mock Draft Consensus canvassed the latest forecasts to trace how the first round will play out.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first round forecast
If the New York Jets keep their No. 7 overall pick, who will they select? Below are the players being projected to the Jets by the mock drafting community.
Armand Membou, offensive tackle, Missouri
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: I considered Tyler Warren here, but the Jets can get a tight end later. They'd have less success attempting to find a starting right tackle with Membou's upside after this pick.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: This is an elemental season for embattled owner Woody Johnson, who brought back a franchise legend in new coach Aaron Glenn to erase the stench of last season and now returns to the foundation of New York’s last good team: highly drafted offensive line talent that can anchor a running game and help develop a quarterback. Are Olu Fashanu and Membou the next D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold? Time will tell. But I do know that it’s an easy sell for a Jets team that needs to establish some common sense principles again.
Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State
Henry McKenna, Fox Sports: For the second year in a row, the Jets are going to pass on the draft's top tight end prospect and select a tackle. Simmons suffered an ACL injury but might be the best tackle in this class if he'd stayed healthy. The Jets can put him at right tackle across from Olu Fashanu and have an embarrassment of riches.
Tyler Warren, tight end, Penn State
Pro Football Focus: The Jets' tight end room is devoid of top-end talent. That changes with Warren in the fold. Warren led all Power-Four tight ends with a 93.4 PFF receiving grade in 2024. He should also help in the run game as a nasty blocker who fits in with New York's goals in that facet.
Peter Schrager, ESPN: I've been hearing Warren to the Jets for a few weeks. This might seem early for a tight end, but in this draft — teams should just take their guy where they can get him. In Warren's case, the new regime can turn to its owner, fans and locker room, and say, "This is what we are about."
