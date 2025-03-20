New York Giants mock draft: Making the call at quarterback
By Joe Lago
Nearly all of the latest NFL mock drafts predict the New York Giants will draft a new franchise quarterback. Some don't foresee the team standing pat to make that happen.
Acquiring the No. 1 pick from the Tennessee Titans is a popular recommended play to choose Miami quarterback Cam Ward. However, most mock drafters envision the Giants staying put at No. 3 to take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.
Other team needs were addressed in the most recent first-round forecasts. Below are the players being projected to New York by the mock drafting community.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Giants land arguably the best player in the entire draft. Hunter’s best NFL position is probably cornerback, but he has enough skills as a wide receiver to start there as well and, at the very least, take a few reps on offense in each game. In a world where the Giants pass on a quarterback, Hunter would make a lot of sense.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Whoever is eventually the starter for the Giants in 2025 will need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: I’ll be curious to see what the Giants do here. If Abdul Carter is available at No. 3, that might change things, but in this scenario, they secure their answer at quarterback.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: Even if the Giants land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they need to think about the future under center. Rodgers is 41. Wilson is 36. Neither would be the long-term fix. That's why I still think the Giants could draft Sanders at No. 3. ... In Sanders, New York would get a super accurate passer (74.0% completion rate in 2024) who is tough as nails.
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: Desperation sets in as the Giants make a titanic move to acquire the No. 1 overall pick. After seeing Daniel Jones record just 26 big-time throws over the past four seasons, head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen need to bring in a playmaker to provide a spark. Ward racked up 31 big-time throws in 2024 alone and fits what Daboll likes in a mobile quarterback.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: With Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback currently on the roster, it isn't a matter of if the Giants make a move at this point, but when and for whom. ... Ward has more boom-and-bust traits than most quarterbacks in position to be the first pick of an NFL Draft, but he offers an exciting upside. He leaves college football as the all-time passing touchdowns champion (158), and his steady improvement as a passer is undeniable. He'd add an immediate buzz to a franchise needing it.
