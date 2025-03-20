New England Patriots mock draft: Best player available?
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the New England Patriots with the No. 4 overall selection by the mock drafting community.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: The best fit here is pairing quarterback Drake Maye with the big-bodied, uber-talented Tetairoa McMillan, but new head coach Mike Vrabel is known for building from the trenches, and Campbell is the perfect player to kickstart that. Known for his high-level football IQ, Campbell has the skill set to play any position on the offensive line if the Patriots think his length is an issue at tackle.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: The Patriots entered free agency with over $127 million in cap space and wasted no time in using it, leading all teams in players signed and money spent. Left tackle and receiver, however, remain areas of concern. Campbell lacks elite measurables, but he's as pro-ready as this class gets at tackle, projecting as Drake Maye's immediate and long-term blindside protector.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: You might be thinking there's no way Carter falls this far. Well, the Patriots would love this. They'd run to the podium. This would be a great scenario for them. Mike Vrabel's squad has been active in free agency, particularly on defense. Adding Carter would help further build that unit up. I know they've got issues along the offensive line, but there's just no way I'd take an offensive lineman with Carter still on the board. He's just too good.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Bolstering the offensive line would seem to be the obvious move here for the Patriots, but it would be tough to pass up such a unique talent like Hunter. He would immediately be their most potent weapon for Drake Maye.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN.com: The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane. But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1. While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts. Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: McMillan is a real difference-maker as a true No. 1 receiver who could create easier paths for Drake Maye. The Patriots have to address the OL this draft and free agency, but building an easy button for Maye will have a positive effect on the other Patriots pass catchers now bumping down into more suitable roles.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Cody Williams, FanSided: Mike Vrabel's iteration of the New England Patriots have been aggressive in helping the defense in free agency, but Drake Maye and the offense have been left without many additions. While Travis Hunter could make sense, Vrabel's defensive-minded offseason thus far leads me to think the trenches are more likely. Armand Membou has been rising rapidly since the NFL Combine and for good reason. He put out phenomenal tape in 2024 but backed that up with incredible athleticism. He can be a mainstay in Foxborough for years to come in front of Maye.
