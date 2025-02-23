NBA veteran believes nostalgia is what is killing the game today
By Tyler Reed
The NBA is fresh off of their all-star weekend, that, once again, failed to appeal to the audience. Aside from an outstanding performance from Mac McClung in the dunk contest, there weren't many memorable moments.
There has long been a debate on the product becoming worse and worse. Every older generation believes their generation was the best to play the game.
However, is that belief starting to hurt how people perceive the league? NBA veteran Channing Frye believes nostalgia is killing the game.
“Nostalgia is killing the NBA; 90s basketball Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was not as clean as y'all think it was," stated Frye.
Frye makes a strong case with his argument. In his comments, Frye was heated about the way the media treats the current stars of the league.
It does feel like most talk shows are into comparisons and arguments instead of looking at the greatness that is happening on the court.
Frye mentions that it is hard to compare generations because the rules are not the same, and he's right.
Comparing players should stay the traditional bar argument that it used to be. If the media wants to create excitement for the league once again, then it may be time to celebrate the current players.
