Can a team give Mac McClung the opportunity he has earned?
By Tyler Reed
Once again, the NBA had to lean on G-League star Mac McClung to save the NBA Dunk Contest, as the league's top stars have no interest in being involved.
McClung is probably okay with being the contest's hero, as the three-time winner of the contest has raked in over $300,000 from his multiple victories.
However, seeing McClung back in the G-League was a brutal reminder of the current sad reality that he is not on an NBA roster.
RELATED: There's finally a reasonable plan to save NBA All-Star weekend
Still, McClung is making the most of every opportunity given to him, as he has another highlight to add to his reel after this ridiculous 360 layup.
McClung is averaging 17 points this season with the Osceola Magic and is coming off of a season where he averaged 25 per game.
Before Bronny James made the league, LeBron James took some heat when he said Bronny was better than a lot of guys in the league.
If that's the case, it would be hard for anyone to deny that McClung isn't in that same category. So, why doesn't he have a roster spot in the NBA?
Being the savior of NBA All-Star weekend must not be good enough for the Orlando Magic, or anyone else, to give the guy an opportunity.
I guess we will have to wait until the next All-Star break to watch McClung jump over a pit of flaming snakes to give the league any hope at viewership.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Our first consensus 2025 Mock draft is here
NFL: Aidan Hutchinson floats pairing with Myles Garrett
MLB: Steve Cohen gets roasted for out-of-touch quotes
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN makes shocking announcement