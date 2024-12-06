NBA refs admit Ja Morant was unfairly ejected for foul on DeMar DeRozan
Ja Morant played little to no role in the Memphis Grizzlies' recent win over the Sacramento Kings. Morant finished the night with just 8 points on an abysmal 2-13 shooting performance.
Despite playing 28 minutes, Ja never looked comfortable on the court. Things escalated beyond expectations during the fourth quarter.
As Morant struggled to get his shot to fall, the frustration was evident from the 2x NBA All-Star. In a supposed altercation with the Kings' DeMar DeRozan, Morant received a technical foul.
RELATED: Ja Morant surprisingly names Chicago Bulls legend's role in becoming a man
It was his second technical of the night and meant an immediate ejection. Morant was furious with the call as he believed he hadn't made any major contact with DeRozan.
Morant and the Grizzlies fanbase's deduction was proven correct after the game. The NBA released a Pool Report where they admitted that Ja was unjustly ejected off the floor.
"In live play the official thought that Morant bumped DeRozan on his jump shot. However, after postgame review Morant was in legal guarding position and should not have been called for a foul," Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole wrote on X.
Morant was undoubtedly in a legal guarding position and at nowhere he seemed to have made an extra contract with DeRozan. It was a terrible judgment call by the officials that could have cost the Grizzlies an important game.
On a positive note, the Grizzlies are now 4-1 in their last five games as they hold the fourth seed in the loaded Western Conference.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB:LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by Lakers
NFL:Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?