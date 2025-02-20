NBA fans react to heartbreaking Victor Wembanyama injury news: "This is so scary"
Even before playing a single game in his NBA career, Victor Wembanyama was dubbed as the next face of the league. As expected, the French phenom was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
After winning Rookie of the Year with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama continued to grow during the 2024-25 NBA season.
It's evident from Wembanyama making the first NBA All-Star appearance of his career, but the happiness was short lived for the Spurs fanbase as the 21-year-old will now miss the rest of the season.
NBA insider Shams Charania recently reported that the Spurs star has been diagonsed deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
"Victor Wembanyama has a form of a blood clot in the right shoulder. He is out for the season. The Spurs believe this is an isolated condition," Shams further reported.
Upon learning the news, the NBA community expressed their sadness as this condition can be fatal. NBA legend Chris Bosh was forced to retire after he was diagnosed with the same.
"This is so scary man wtf," one fan wrote.
"I hope he gets past it. Still hurts thinking about Bosh," another added.
"Ain’t this what the association ended Bosh’s career over?" a fan asked.
"For those who don't know this is potentially a career ending injury," one fan stated.
So far, the Spurs have claimed it's an isolated situation. Bosh's condition was unique in sense, the number of blood clots in his body increased over time.
Unless Wembanyama suffers the same variant of the disease, he should be back in action at the start of the next season.
