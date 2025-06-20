NBA fans react to incredible Pascal Siakam poster in dominant Pacers win
The Indiana Pacers demolished the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in Game 6. It wasn't close in the second half as the Pacers comfortably secured a 17-point victory to secure a Game 7.
One of the main performers on the night, much as he has been all series, was Pascal Siakam. The ECF MVP had 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the game. But his statline wasn't his most impressive contribution to the game.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton highlights ‘poison’ narrative Pacers must avoid before Game 7
In the dying seconds of the first half, Tyrese Haliburton stole the ball from Jalen Williams. As JDub tried to recover on defense, Hali passed it to the running Siakam.
Pascal then hammered the dunk down on Williams' head, extending the lead to 20 points. Fans were in awe, to say the least.
"This is the best highlight of the finals, bar none," one fan wrote. "Omg Pascal, that man had a family," another fan said in the comments.
"If they win the chip he getting FMVP," a third fan claimed. A fourth wrote, "Is there one other angle of this dunk? This was NASTY."
A fifth fan wrote, "Siakam is completely rewriting his legacy, an FMVP is coming, and it's going to lead to some very uncomfortable conversations."
Siakam could very well win Finals MVP if Indiana pulls this one out of the bag. He is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this series. If he does manage it, this poster could become the defining highlight of his incredible NBA career.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl