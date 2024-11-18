"He think he LeBron": NBA fans make fun of Bronny James for copying LeBron James
Over the years, LeBron James has been a part of a plethora of iconic moments in his NBA career. Evidently, a few moments became even better due to the 4x NBA champion's amazing celebrations.
Be it crowning himself as the King or 'The Silencer', the LA Lakers star has a wide range of celebrations to pick from during the game.
RELATED: Bill Simmons thinks LeBron James might be 'furious' after seeing Steph Curry's 'wrestling'-like celebration
The 39-year-old decided to bring back The Silencer vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. James was prompted to use it after hitting an important three-point shot during the dying minutes of the game.
While most focused on LBJ's celebration, another angle showed that his eldest son, Bronny James, copied him on the sidelines. James Jr. was drafted as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Although it was supposed to be a memorable moment between the father-son due, majority of the NBA fans made fun of the 20-year-old for it.
One fan wrote: "Bron, get your son."
Another trolled by writing: "He think he LeBron."
A fan called out Bronny: "Against the pelicans? What happened to shame?"
Another trolled the former USC Trojans guard's importance: "Bronny has the value of a water boy."
Considering Bronny has hardly played during the 2024-25 NBA season, he has become a focal point for fans' trolls. Moreover, the Lakers' decision to occasionally play in the G-League has made things worse.
Right now, he's averaging 0.7 points, 0.2 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game for the Lakers. It's no surprise since head coach JJ Redick has had him on the court for a mere 2.7 minutes per game.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
SPORTS MEDIA: Inside the NBA lands at ESPN(!!)
NFL: Which coaches are most likely to get fired this week?
CFB: Here’s our latest College Football Playoff projections