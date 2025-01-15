NBA Commissioner Adam Silver doubles down on competitiveness in the league
By Tyler Reed
Apparently, people seem to really care about the plummeting ratings of the NBA. No, we're not talking about the people who actually watch it, but the so-called fans who don't really.
Cries are all over social media nightly that the game just isn't fun to watch anymore or, that nobody plays defense anymore.
RELATED: Two best teams in the NBA meet, but no one seems to care
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently did an interview with Colin Cowherd on his show 'Herd w/Colin Cowherd.'
During the conversation, Cowherd and Silver got on the subject of competitiveness in the league. Here's an excerpt of what Silver had to say.
""I don't think it's an accident we've had six different teams over the last six years that have won championships... We have more competitive teams than any time in league history."
Those are the facts. The NBA has not been dominated by one single team since the super teams of the Golden State Warriors, which ended in 2018.
The league has newer teams leading the top of their respective conferences and really has no set favorite to run through the playoff gauntlet.
Don't let the hate of social media pull you away from a game that is still entertaining. Yes, it has its flaws, but what game doesn't?
The NBA is not a dull product.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview