Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff live stream: Watch 2025 US Open Round of 16 match online
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 US Open continues on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, with a stacked schedule as the Round of 16 gets underway at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.
In one of the marquee matches of the day, two of the brightest stars in women's tennis go head-to-head on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
All eyes will be on World No. 3 Coco Gauff as she faces No. 23 seed Naomi Osaka, in a rematch of their 2019 U.S. Open showdown when a 15-year-old Gauff was making her main draw debut.
Osaka won that match in straight sets, and the two shared an emotional moment after the match. The two embraced at the net, while Osaka asked a tearful Gauff if she wanted to take the mic to address the crowd.
"I remember it was a tough moment for me because it was a hyped-up match. ... I guess I put way too much pressure on myself, thinking I maybe had a chance in that moment to actually do something, which I definitely did, but I think it was just I felt more expectation than I should, than maybe belief," Gauff said about that match.
Since that match, Gauff has won three of her four meetings against Osaka. On Monday, the close friends get to battle it out one more time.
Gauff enters the Labor Day match as a slight -150 favorite, while Osaka sits at +150.
All of the information you need to watch Monday afternoon's match can be seen below.
Naomi Osaka (23) vs. Coco Gauff (3) TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, September 1, 2025
Start Time: 1:10 p.m. ET (approximate time, time subject to change)
Location: Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, Queens, New York City
Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Court: Arthur Ashe Stadium
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: Osaka +115, Gauff -150 | O/U: 21.5 games (-125)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Coco Gauff, US Open Round of 16 online
Your best bet for watching Monday afternoon's match via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the show through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.
You can also live stream the match online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.
