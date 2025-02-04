Myles Garrett's best potential landing spots after requesting trade from Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett surprised the NFL on Monday by formally requesting a trade out of Cleveland, according to a statement released by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Garrett's clearly stated goal is to move to a Super Bowl contender; fortunately for him, there are plenty of teams who could use his specific brand of pass-rushing acumen. But of those contenders, where would Garrett be the best fit? Let's break it down.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
This is the least likely scenario of the bunch; there's very little chance Cleveland trades their star defensive player within the same division.
That said, Garrett would provide an immediate and massive spark to what was one of the league's least intimidating pass rushes last season. The Bengals ranked 25th in the NFL in sacks, and had no one on the defense outside of Trey Hendrickson with more than 3. Pairing Garrett with Hendrickson would immediately turn the Bengals' defensive line into a legitimately terrifying one for opposing offenses.
DETROIT LIONS
The Lions had a stellar pass rush in 2024-25, before inuries decimated the defensive line. However, star defensive end Marcus Davenport is going to be a free agent, and the edge rusher they brought in to replace him after his injury, Z'Darius Smith, isn't getting any younger. Putting Garrett on the same line as Aiden Hutchinson next season would give Detroit a brilliantly talented, supremely versatile pair of defensive linemen to mix and match and move around to ensure maximum torment for opposing offenses.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Where the Lions' pass rush was battered by injuries, the Commanders' pass rush was just plain bad. They had just 41 sacks on the season despite ranking in the top five in blitz rate on the year. Their front four really struggled to generate consistent pressure all season, and was a massive factor in their eventual loss to the Eagles in the NFC title game.
Garrett immediately fixes a number of those defensive line issues, and if the Commanders were feeling particularly bold about getting pressure, they'd go find themselves a young edge in the draft to pair him with.
BUFFALO BILLS
You want to know Garrett's best potential fit, and the team that should be throwing a big offer at the Browns to get him? Look no further than Buffalo. The Bills' pass rush could best be described as non-existent, especially against good teams this season. They had just 39 sacks on the year, and looked unable to generate any kind of consistent pressue come playoff time, against either Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes.
Garrett gives them exactly the kind of big-name playmaking defensive end they've been desperately seeking during the Josh Allen era, and would give them the ability to chase more secondary help as well. It's the most logical landing place for a guy looking to win a Super Bowl, and would help the Bills keep pace with Kansas City and Baltimore in the AFC.
