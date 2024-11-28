Must see games in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season
By Tyler Reed
Week 13 of the NFL season is the most beautiful week of the season. The week kicks off with a trio of games on Thanksgiving Day and a nice dessert on Black Friday this year with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.
There's plenty of matchups to get excited about this week. Here are the must see games of Week 13.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
The Thanksgiving action kicks off with the Detroit Lions taking on the Chicago Bears. It has been seven years since the Lions won on Thanksgiving, but the 2024 team is not those same old Lions. Expect an old-school black-and-blue contest between the NFC North rivals in Detroit.
Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
The final game of the Thanksgiving slate features the Miami Dolphins traveling to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers want to stay within striking distance of the Lions in the NFC North, while the Dolphins are hoping to stay hot and make a miracle run to an AFC Wild Card spot. This should be the game of the day.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons looked like they were going to cruise through the NFC South but recently have had a few slip-ups, putting them at 6-5. On Sunday, they will be taking on a 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers team that still is fighting for its own playoff hopes. Another potential great game looms for Sunday.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens
On paper, the game of the week belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens. This matchup could be an appetizer for both fanbases, as one could easily see both making it to the Super Bowl. Two heavyweights will collide, and there will only be one winner. Unless it's a tie, which would be comical.
