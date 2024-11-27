Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence hopes to return from shoulder injury this season, says surgery an option
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence discussed his shoulder injury and the possibility of surgery with reporters on Wednesday.
According to ESPN's Michael DiRocco, Lawrence told reporters that while surgery is still very much an option, he hopes to make a return without surgery sometime this season.
"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said, "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day by day, week by week."
"Hopefully I'm able to get back out there this week or as soon as possible and then it's going to be just every week kind of evaluating it, seeing where it's at," he continued, noting that he'd been working to avoid surgery on the injury.
Lawrence suffered the sprained AC joint in his shoulder in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and has missed the last two games with the injury. The already inconsistent Jaguars offense ground to a full halt without Lawrence at the helm; with backup Mac Jones at quarterback, they mustered a combined 13 points and 313 yards in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
With the 2-9 Jaguars already guaranteed a losing record, and likely missing the playoffs once again, the only reason for Lawrence to rush back would be to try and sort his own game out. Even before the inury he'd struggled this season, throwing for just 2,009 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions.
Lawrence's return could see the Jaguars scrap their way back to respectability, but without him, a lost season is sure to become even more woebegone than it previously was.
