MMA legend out of UFC 310 matchup after troubling video goes viral
By Tyler Reed
The UFC is delivering the goods when it comes to a stacked card for fight fans. UFC 309 will feature Jon Jones taking on Stipe Miocic in what many consider to be a heavyweight superfight. The UFC 309 card will also see Charles Oliveira take on Micahel Chandler, as well as rising star Bo Nickal taking on Paul Craig.
With all eyes on Saturday's stacked card, fans are not forgetting about UFC 310, which takes place in just a few weeks on December 7th. UFC 310 was supposed to feature the return of MMA legend and fan favorite Nick Diaz. However, that is no longer the case.
According to Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, Diaz has been scratched from the card, and now Themba Gorimbo will take on Vicente Luque in the welterweight matchup.
RELATED: Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson in much-hyped Netflix fight
While the news is crushing, it is not surprising as a video recently went viral that appeared to show Diaz in a bad state ahead of his comeback inside the octagon.
It appears the UFC has stepped in and decided to remove Diaz from the card, and one can only hope that if Diaz is struggling, he finds the help he needs.
