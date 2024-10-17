MLB Playoffs: Japanese audience for NLDS Game 5 was predictably epic
For all the hype around the domestic television ratings for the MLB postseason, viewership in Japan for Game 5 of the National League Division Series put the U.S. to shame.
The win-or-go-home game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an average of 12.9 million viewers on Saturday (Friday in the U.S.).
That makes it the most-watched MLB postseason game ever in Japan, according to the league, outrating even the last three major league games staged in Tokyo.
According to Joe Pompliano, the ratings suggest 10 percent of Japan's entire population watched the game on Saturday.
The presence of Ohtani, the favorite for the National League MVP award and the most talented MLB player ever to come from Japan, certainly helped. His presence in the Dodgers' lineup has attracted a daily throng of media wherever the Dodgers play in 2024.
But the game was more notable for the historic matchup between Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish and Dodgers counterpart Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It marked the first time two Japanese-born pitchers started opposite one another in a major league postseason game.
Yamamoto, Ohtani and the Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series with a 2-0 victory. Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract — the most money ever given a pitcher — with Los Angeles in Dec. 2023, did not allow a run over five innings in a stellar duel with Darvish.
With so much on the line, and so many Japanese stars gathered in one place at one time, it's no surprise a small chunk of the country tuned in.
