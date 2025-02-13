MLB Network announces huge venue change for 2028
From its studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, MLB Network has been a fixture on television for baseball fans — and in major league clubhouses — since its inception 16 years ago.
After three more years in its current home, the network hopes to have something it's never enjoyed in its existence: a home studio designed from scratch.
Thursday, MLB Network announced it will be moving its operations to an empty 207,000-square foot commercial facility in nearby Elmwood Park, N.J.
“This new long-term home for MLB Network is an opportunity for us to transform our operations and deliver a futureproofed workplace that enables our team to produce exceptional content," MLB Network president Bill Morningstar said in a release announcing the move. "Partnering with Crow Holdings on this state-of-the-art new facility will allow us to modernize our studios, enhance our production and support our evolving business.”
MLB Network currently operates out of two facilities, next to each other on Hartz Way in Secaucus, covering more than 188,000 square feet. The prior tenant was MSNBC, and MLB Network has operated and produced the NHL Network out of its Secaucus headquarters since 2015.
The new facility is able to accommodate the NHL and other third parties, although none have been announced yet. It's also big enough to hold MLB Network's video tape library, which dates to at least 1905.
In addition to more than 3,000 hours of live programming, MLB Network is home to a production house that helps produced content for MLB local media, Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+, Roku's MLB Sunday Leadoff, and MLB's digital platforms and partners.
MLB Network created more than 400,000 pieces of content for all of the league's platforms in 2024, according to Thursday's press release.
