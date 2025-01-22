Mike Vrabel rounds out his coaching staff
By Max Weisman
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is filling out his coaching staff. After it was reported yesterday that Josh McDaniels would be making his return to New England for a third stint as the Patriots offensive coordinator, Vrabel hired his top guy for the other side of the ball. According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams will be the next defensive coordinator for the Patriots.
Williams has previously worked under Vrabel in Tennessee as the Titans defensive line coach from 2018-2023. He's familiar with Vrabel's head coaching style and left Tennessee when Vrabel did.
The Patriots have had some very un-Patriots-like seasons in recent years. They've gone 4-13 in the past two seasons, both with two different head coaches. New England and Bill Belichick mutually parted ways after the 2023 season, and the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo after his first year as head coach despite him being Belichick's heir apparent for years. They're hoping Vrabel can calm the seas surrounding Gillette Stadium.
After being hired by Dan Campbell in Detroit prior to the 2024 season, Williams told reporters the style of play he wanted from his players.
"Violent,” Williams told Lions reporters after being hired. “That’s it. That’s it. I’m not gonna give you a dissertation about, ‘Hey, we have to do this ...’ You gotta play violent, and you gotta play with effort. The violent element of it, that’s a big part of playing that position. You want guys that accept that. You have to accept that’s just what that position is. It’s a violent, high-collision position, and you’ve gotta play with effort, and if you can’t do that, you’re gonna have a hard time playing. I haven’t seen very many high-level starters that aren’t violent players. That just doesn’t work, it doesn’t go hand-in-hand."
Under DeMarcus Covington, New England's defensive coordinator in 2024, they regressed to 22nd in both total and scoring defense, the lowest they've finished since 1995. If they play as violent as Williams wants them to, those rankings should increase.
