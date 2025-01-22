Bills Mafia shows the best of humanity once again
By Max Weisman
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped a pass that would have tied their divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills with just over 1:30 to play in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion failed, and the Bills won 27-25, advancing to their first AFC Championship game since 2020.
Knowing that Andrews was feeling like he let his team down, Bills fans began donating to a charity supported by Andrews. The Breakthrough T1D Charity raises money to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and also supports those with the disease, including Andrews. As of Wednesday morning, Bills fans have donated over $52,000, smashing the GoFundMe's goal of $5,000.
The dropped two-point conversion wasn't Andrews' only mishap in the game. He fumbled the ball on the Ravens' previous drive, leading to a Bills field goal that put them up eight. Obviously, one player's mistakes aren't the reason the Ravens lost or the Bills won, but Bills fans recognized that Andrews is probably feeling the blame for his team's loss, and wanted to make up for the pain he is feeling.
This isn't the first time Bills Mafia has donated to charities run or supported by players who have positively effected the Bills. In the 2017 season, over $250,000 was donated to Andy Dalton and his wife's foundation after the then-Bengals quarterback led Cincinnati on a game-winning drive to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the final week of the regular season. The loss knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs and sent Buffalo to the postseason for the first time since 1999.
The Bills will now travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. This is the two team's fourth postseason meeting in the past five seasons and Buffalo is hoping to finally beat the Chiefs in the playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
