Jimmy Butler's BigFace Coffee goes big time in Miami
By Joe Lago
What started as a hotel hobby in the NBA bubble during COVID-19 has grown into a brick-and-mortar business in one of Miami's swankiest neighborhoods.
Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat star, is now a bona fide player in the coffee game.
On Friday, the NBA's biggest coffee connoisseur opened his first BigFace Coffee store in the Miami Design District amid much fanfare.
Stuck in an Orlando hotel room with no great java options in 2020, Butler grinded his own beans to satisfy his coffee fix. He began selling cups for $20 a pop and got the idea of growing his hobby into a business.
He hoped players would pay with $100 bills, which he called "BigFaces," and then tell them he didn't have change. “It never really worked. Nobody ever gave me a hundred," he told Thrillist.
Butler's coffee nerdness led him to creating BigFace Coffee as an online store in 2021. He did coffee truck pop-ups before finally deciding to go bigger with an actual store.
Butler called the store opening "really surreal." Before the doors opened Friday, he celebrated Thursday night at his high-end coffee shop with friends, including DJ Khaled and Carmelo Anthony.
"I started this to be able to connect with people and bring people together," Butler told Axios. "I'm very, very grateful that all my people got to take this in with me."
