Miesha Tate says she's coming back to the UFC: 'I've still got what it takes'
By Simon Head
Former UFC women's bantamweight champ Miesha "Cupcake" Tate is coming back to the Octagon.
The former world champion, who captured world titles in the Strikeforce and UFC promotions during her MMA career, last fought in December 2023, when she defeated Julia Avila in Austin, Texas to claim her 20th career win.
Now, 18 months on from that victory, Tate will step back into the Octagon to face Russian contender Yana Santos at the UFC Fight Night event on May 3.
Tate shared the news with her two million followers on Instagram, as she wrote, "It's official: May 3rd vs Yana Santos.
"I've still got what it takes and if you doubt me, please stick around.
"Mark your calendars."
Tate has been one a fan-favorite ever since she broke onto the world stage with the Strikeforce MMA promotion, where she became their bantamweight world champion.
She was eventually dethroned by Ronda Rousey, and the pair's rivalry was rekindled in the UFC during a season of The Ultimate Fighter as they coached against each other on the show, then faced off for Rousey's bantamweight title at UFC 168.
Rousey got the victory to go 2-0 over Tate as she retained her title, but Tate kept plugging away and eventually reached the bantamweight summit when she submitted champion Holly Holm with just 90 seconds remaining of their title fight at UFC 196 back in 2016.
Now Tate will take on Santos in a bantamweight matchup between two seasoned veterans, with Santos sharing her happiness at landing the matchup to her Instagram followers as she described the bout as a "dream matchup"
"Miesha Tate has been my favorite fighter for years, what a dream to share the Octagon with her," she wrote.
"I will make sure to bring the best version of myself."
