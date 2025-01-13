Max Verstappen's still collecting penalties, even in F1's off-season
By Simon Head
The Formula 1 season may be over, but that hasn't stopped Max Verstappen from collecting race penalties.
The Dutch ace, who captured his fourth Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title this past season, has been enjoying his time off in much the same way he spends his day job – by racing.
And it seems that he's every bit as aggressive behind the wheel of his sim racer as he is in his Red Bull F1 car, with Verstappen finding himself the subject of an in-race penalty in his recent online race.
Starting from third on the grid in a Verstappen.com Racing Acura, Verstappen looked to pull an ambitious Turn 1 move on the opening lap of the IMSA Global Esports Championship at Daytona.
But his over-zealous lunge ended in a collision as he took himself, and the series leader, off the track at the first corner. Verstappen, who was entered into the race as a wildcard entry, returned to the track, but was handed a drive-through penalty for causing the collision.
Regular watchers of Formula 1 already know that Verstappen is no stranger to aggressive driving, and his penchant for stepping over the line of what's deemed acceptable has seen him rack up the penalty points in his real-life racing career.
Most recently, he collided with McLaren's Oscar Piastri at Turn 1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which resulted in Verstappen receiving a 10-second time penalty in the race, and two additional penalty points on his super license.
It means that Verstappen will begin the 2025 Formula 1 season with eight penalty points on his super license. And with 12 points triggering a one-race ban, the Dutchman will have to stay out of trouble until two of the penalty points on his license expire on June 30.
If he picks up four penalty points before then, he'll become the first reigning world champion to be banned from racing in a Grand Prix.
Thankfully for Max, sim racing penalties don't count towards that total.
