Matthew Stafford uncertain of his future after Rams' elimination
By Max Weisman
After the Los Angeles Rams lost 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and were eliminated from the playoffs, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked what his future holds. The veteran quarterback admitted he doesn't know.
"I'm proud to be associated with this group... it was a hell of an effort all year to get to this point," Stafford said. "As far as my future goes it's 30 minutes after the game so I'll take some time to think about it but I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball."
Here's everything he said to reporters following the loss.
Stafford turns 37 in less than a month and has two years remaining on the contract he signed with Los Angeles. This season Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions and when his receivers were healthy, played well. The Rams were 1-4 at one point this season, but finished the year 9-3 to win the NFC West and make the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years.
Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't want to answer a question about Stafford's future following the loss.
"I'm not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year," McVay said. "Right now, I'm just appreciative of this team."
Stafford put his team in a position to win this game. Trailing 28-15, Stafford led the Rams on a long touchdown drive that brought his team within six points and had a chance to win the game. Los Angeles' defense forced an Eagles punt and Stafford drove the Rams down to the Philadelphia 13-yard line before a sack forced a fourth-and-long that the Rams were unable to convert.
Although Stafford hasn't given much thought about his future, he did mention that he loves competing and referenced the next time he steps out onto a field. For a player so loved by his fans, let's hope we get to see at least one more season of football.
