Mark Andrews joins list of playoff goats, but not the kind you want to be
By Max Weisman
Bill Buckner, Scott Norwood and now perhaps Mark Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens tight end's mishaps in the Ravens' 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills will be remembered negatively in Baltimore forever, much like Buckner's World Series blunder will be remembered in Boston and Norwood's 'Wide Right' kick in the Super Bowl will be remembered in Buffalo.
With the Ravens down 24-19 about halfway through the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson found Andrews down the middle of the field for a 16-yard gain but Bills' linebacker Terrel Bernard punched the ball out and fell on it. The fumble killed a promising Ravens drive and made walking out of Buffalo with a win increasingly unlikely.
Andrews wasn't done. The Ravens' defense stopped the Bills in the red zone, forcing a Tyler Bass field goal, and Baltimore had the chance to tie the game and send it to overtime. Starting at their own 12-yard line, the Ravens marched down the field quickly, and tight end Isaiah Likely scored a 24-yard touchdown with 1:33 left. The Ravens just needed a two-point conversion to tie the game.
Jackson rolled to his right and found Andrews running along the goal line open. Andrews dropped the ball. He had the tie game in his hands and dropped it. A failed onside kick sealed the loss and sealed Andrews' fate as a goat.
Andrews will be blamed for the loss, which happens when you turn into a goat, but it's not his fault. His two blunders certainly contributed to the loss but Baltimore had other missed opportunities. Jackson fumbled the ball and threw an interception on back-to-back drives, the fumble coming in Buffalo territory. Because those plays weren't in the fourth quarter, however, fans will remember Andrews' mistakes rather than Jackson's.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh acknowledged his tight end after the game, telling reporters that the Ravens "wouldn't have been here without Mark Andrews."
Baltimore's loss sets up an AFC Championship that seemed inevitable: Bills at Chiefs. Buffalo is still the only team to have beaten a Kansas City team playing its starters this season, but the venue has changed. If the Bills want to make their first Super Bowl since 1993 they'll have to go into Arrowhead in the playoffs and win.
