Mark Walter’s history of sports franchise acquisitions explained after Lakers purchase
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to be bought by new owners. Mark Walter is the main man behind the $10 billion sale that will see the most iconic NBA franchise change hands for the first time since 1979.
Since Dr. Jerry Buss acquired the team, the Buss family has been the majority owner. Walter bought a minority stake in 2021 and has now agreed to buy the majority share. But this isn't his first time acquiring a sports franchise, as fans of Los Angeles sports know well.
RELATED: Mark Walter net worth: How much is new Los Angeles Lakers owner worth?
Walter is best known for being the co-owner of the LA Dodgers, a team that has won two World Series titles during his tenure. Here's a brief look at the various franchises he and his associates own and have invested in.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Walter owns 27% of the Dodgers, having led Guggenheim Baseball Management's $2.15 billion purchase of the MLB franchise. During their ownership of the team, they have won the World Series twice and have been aggressive in acquiring the biggest stars like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. In March 2024, Forbes valued the Dodgers at $5.4 billion, showing huge growth.
Los Angeles Sparks
Magic Johnson, arguably the biggest Laker legend, led the ownership group alongside Walter to purchase the Los Angeles Sparks in 2014. The Sparks won the 2016 WNBA championship and made it to the 2017 WNBA Finals during Walter's tenure.
RELATED: How new Los Angeles Lakers owner Mark Walter made his fortune
Andretti Global and Cadillac Formula One
Walter owns multiple teams in motorsports, the most prominent being Andretti Global and the Cadillac Formula One team. While Andretti is primarily in open-wheel racing like IndyCar and Formula E, the Cadillac team will enter the Formula One World Championship in 2026. Walter co-owns these teams under the TWG Motorsports company, which is a part of TWG Global.
European Soccer
Walter also owns 12.7% of BlueCo, a holding company that purchased English Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. Todd Boehly has been the main figure at Chelsea, and in their time as owners, the club has spent over $1 billion on acquiring top players. BlueCo also owns the French Ligue 1 soccer club RC Strasbourg Alsace, which they bought in 2023.
Women's Hockey - PWHL
Walter owns North America's top women's ice hockey league. The Professional Women's Hockey League began play in 2024, reportedly thanks to Walter's commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars.
It's evident that the Lakers are set to be in great hands. Walter's various sports investments show his commitment to sporting excellence, something that will excite fans of the Purple and Gold.
