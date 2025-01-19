NFL officiating defends controversial calls in Chiefs-Texans
By Max Weisman
It wouldn't be a playoff game without questions about the officiating. During the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 on Saturday to extend their playoff winning streak to eight games questions were raised about the officiating, namely on two plays involving Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Texans defenders Will Anderson and Henry To'oTo'o were flagged for roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness on two separate plays that occurred when both were pursuing Mahomes. NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson discussed both calls Sunday on NFL GameDay, backing the officials in Kansas City.
"If there's contact to the head of the quarterback, that's probably going to be called by the officials," Anderson said of the roughing the passer flag. "…On this play there was contact. … There's one place in the rulebook that it states by rule that when in doubt, officials are to call roughing the passer."
The unnecessary roughness call occurred when two Texans players seemed to have hit each other rather than Mahomes, sparking outrage online and on the broadcast by Troy Aikman. Anderson explained this one as well.
"When No. 39 comes in and the hairline of his helmet strikes the helmet of the runner who is already on the ground, that's a foul," Anderson said. "Even if replay assist could help with that, when there's contact like that it's not going to be changed."
The penalties resulted in 30 extra yards for the Chiefs, and they kicked a field goal on the drive extended by the roughing call, and scored a touchdown on the drive that included the roughness call. While Houston can be mad at the calls that seemed to favor the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, they have to feel like they themselves let this game slip away.
Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed two field goals, one of which was blocked, and an extra point. The offensive line also allowed eight sacks of quarterback C.J. Stroud, not giving him a lot of time to throw the ball. And there's this stat that Houston fans should try and avoid reading. The Texans became the first team to outgain their opponent by more than 100 yards, not turn the ball over and lose in the playoffs. Teams had been 49-0 before Saturday.
It was not the penalties that lost dropped Houston to 0-6 in Divisional Round games. The Texans have still never made it to the AFC Championship game, whereas the Chiefs will now be appearing in their seventh straight on Sunday.
