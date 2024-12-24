Marcus Rashford is being scapegoated by Manchester United
By Matt Reed
It's become abundantly clear for some time that Marcus Rashford's days at Manchester United have been numbered, and with a new manager in place and the club's massive Premier League struggles it's time for the Englishman to move on from Old Trafford.
RELATED: Bukayo Saka's new injury will crush Arsenal's title hopes
There was a time where it appeared Rashford was the next United legend, following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo and so many greats before him. However, the goals have dried up in recent seasons and the Red Devils have finished outside of the top four in two of their last three campaigns as a byproduct.
In fact, despite Rashford's prowess for finding back of the net early in his career, he''s failed to register double-digit goals in three of his last four seasons in all competitions.
Some of it can be attributed to the revolving door of managers at the club and significant spending on attacking players that have failed to develop the chemistry needed to win at the highest level, but it's become more evident in the first four months of the season that Rashford's best chance to succeed long term is moving on from United.
Top names in the United squad like David De Gea and Paul Pogba have been publicly dragged in the past as a means of hiding the club's disfunction, and with Rashford now becoming the latest scapegoat it's clear the 27 year old would benefit immensely from a transfer.
Manager Ruben Amorim took over at Man United nearly a month-and-a-half ago and since his arrival from Sporting Clube de Portugal the fortunes of the Red Devils haven't changed, winning four matches and losing just as many.
Rashford has been linked with moves away from Manchester in recent seasons, including Paris Saint-Germain, but if there were ever a time to take those rumors seriously it would be in this moment when United sit 13th place and 17 points off the pace set by Liverpool as the Premier League nears its halfway point.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jayden Daniels locks up Rookie of the Year
NBA: Warriors at a crossroads with their younger players
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Christmas baby Rickey Henderson
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA:ESPN’s embarrassing negativity around the Playoffs misses the point