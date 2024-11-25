Malik Nabers' 'ain't the quarterback' criticism isn't great news for Brian Daboll
By Joe Lago
While Joe Schoen's decision to not re-sign running back Saquon Barkley is revisited and scrutinized like the Zapruder film (thanks "Hard Knocks"!), the New York Giants general manager is not alone when taking the blame for the team's disappointing 2-9 season.
Head coach Brian Daboll is standing right next to Schoen as the people most culpable for the downward spiral. And Daboll's hot seat got substantially warmer after Sunday's uncompetitive 30-7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.
RELATED: After Giants release Daniel Jones, what comes next in New York?
Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers threw gasoline on the Giants' dumpster fire when reporters asked what had gone wrong in the team's sixth consecutive loss. He made it abundantly clear where he thinks the problem exists.
"I mean, obviously it ain't the quarterback. Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback," said Nabers, referring to the change from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. "I mean, take a look. Take a look. It ain't the quarterback."
"I don't know what it is. Everybody know better than me."
Then Nabers was asked if the issue is Daboll's play calling. The Giants were held under 175 passing yards for the third straight game, and Nabers was not targeted once in the second half despite a 30-0 deficit.
"I don't know. Honestly, I don't know," Nabers said. "I don't know what it is. I know I'm tired of losing."
Daboll can't be surprised by Nabers' salty comments. During HBO's "Hard Knocks," the former LSU wide receiver told Daboll that he hates "losing more than I love winning" and takes not getting the ball "pretty hard."
Still, Daboll couldn't have been pleased with Nabers pointing a finger squarely in his direction. At his Monday press conference, the head coach said he had "talked last night" and "talked this morning" with the young wideout.
"He's a very competitive individual," Daboll said. "You want to get the ball in his hands, and I got to do a better job in getting the ball in his hands early. He's a smart, young guy that's very competitive. When you lose like that, it's a frustrating thing, but we've had good communication as we've always had."
The Giants will definitely have a new franchise quarterback in 2025. Chances are, Schoen won't be the GM making that draft decision, and the odds aren't looking great for Daboll to survive this debacle of a season, either.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Dalton Knecht’s emergence gives Lakers trade options
NFL: John Elway talks health, Broncos and more with us
SPORTS MEDIA: MLB Network looking to downsize
CFB: Bryce Underwood flip saves Sherrone Moore’s job, might cost Brian Kelly his